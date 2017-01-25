autoevolution

Lamborghini Boss Confirms Next-Generation Super Sports Car Platform

 
Earlier today, Stefano Domenicali let it be known that he would like Lamborghini to change its sports car platform strategy from two designs to a single architecture. Now, however, the chief exec let it slip that engineers are already working on the platform.
Speaking to Car Advice at the Aventador S’ dynamic launch in Spain, Stefano Domenicali declared that the automaker is “already working on the next-generation super sports car platform.” Considering that the V12-powered Aventador is the oldest model in the Raging Bull’s lineup, one can only imagine which is the first Lambo to make use of the all-new platform.

Launched in 2011 and facelifted at the end of 2016, Lamborghini’s flagship will be replaced quite a few years from now on. 2020 seems a bit too early if you think about it. "Maybe 2022” is a more probable date, apparently.

The yet-unnamed platform is thought to be developed by Porsche. Hearsay suggests a mid-engine supercar going by the name of Porsche 960 will be the first to employ the said vehicle architecture. Expected to be launched in 2019, the 960 is the perfect testbed for Lambo’s plan to cut R&D costs.

Common sense dictates the Aventador’s replacement will be followed by a successor for the Huracan. If the Urus sells well, Domenicali thinks that he can make a business case for a fourth model. Explicitly, a sub-Huracan model.

Think of the potential newcomer as what the McLaren 570S represents for the British automaker. A three-tier strategy does make sense, especially if you take into consideration how well McLaren’s core Sports Series model sells. Having said this, here’s hoping Domenicali will convince the VW Group to give the stamp of approval for an entry-level Lambo with a mid-mounted engine.

The near future, however, is all about the Urus. Closely related to the Bentley Bentayga, the upcoming sport utility vehicle will go into production in 2017 and two powertrains will be available in first instance: the ICE-only 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, as well as a performance-oriented plug-in hybrid.
