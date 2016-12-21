autoevolution

Lamborghini Aventador S Four-Door Coupe Rendered As The Estoque We Never Got

 
21 Dec 2016, 19:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
SUVs sell, of course they do and yet none of those who make up the ever-increasing clientele for this segment can deny the fact that appearance isn't the top asset of the genre. We expect one of the greatest changes in the field to come from the Lamborghini Urus.
The second high-riding model coming from Sant'Agata Bolognese is set to enter production in 2018, a year that will mark one decade from the moment when Lamborghini introduced the Estoque concept. The four-door coupe one-off could easily eat the Urus alive in terms of the looks and yet the perspective of Lamborghini showrooms accomodating a four-door coupe seems as distant as it has been over the past couple of years.

So, in order to quench our thirst for such a Raging Bull, we've brought along a rendering that transforms the Aventador S we met online earlier this week into a four-door coupe.

The pixel arrangement, which comes from digital artist X-Tomi, gifts the 740 hp Aventador with a pair of suicide doors.

Given the popularity of the Mazda RX-8 and its emission-forced demise, it's difficult not to think of the Japanese sportscar name when mentioning such a door layout.

And there's no issue with connecting the rotary-animated Mazda to the V12 Raging Bull, especially since the extra doors were one of the top assets of the Japanese model.

Returning to the Aventador rendered here, the Italian automaker's range has been crying to a Grand Tourer return for longer than we can remember and a proposal such as the one we have here could fill the GT shoes with might.

Nevertheless, the visibility of the Aventador would have to be improved for the machine to become a ture GT, while its city traffic-hating ISR single-clutch transmission is another area that would require serious changes for such a coziness-focused role. But this tech discussion is another story for another time.
lamborghini aventador s Lamborghini rendering pic of the day Lamborghini Estoque
 
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84