Lamborghini Aventador S Four-Door Coupe Rendered As The Estoque We Never Got

Nevertheless, the visibility of the The second high-riding model coming from Sant'Agata Bolognese is set to enter production in 2018, a year that will mark one decade from the moment when Lamborghini introduced the Estoque concept. The four-door coupe one-off could easily eat the Urus alive in terms of the looks and yet the perspective of Lamborghini showrooms accomodating a four-door coupe seems as distant as it has been over the past couple of years.So, in order to quench our thirst for such a Raging Bull, we've brought along a rendering that transforms the Aventador S we met online earlier this week into a four-door coupe.The pixel arrangement, which comes from digital artist X-Tomi , gifts the 740 hp Aventador with a pair of suicide doors.Given the popularity of the Mazda RX-8 and its emission-forced demise, it's difficult not to think of the Japanese sportscar name when mentioning such a door layout.And there's no issue with connecting the rotary-animated Mazda to the V12 Raging Bull , especially since the extra doors were one of the top assets of the Japanese model.Returning to the Aventador rendered here, the Italian automaker's range has been crying to a Grand Tourer return for longer than we can remember and a proposal such as the one we have here could fill the GT shoes with might.Nevertheless, the visibility of the Aventador would have to be improved for the machine to become a ture GT, while its city traffic-hating ISR single-clutch transmission is another area that would require serious changes for such a coziness-focused role. But this tech discussion is another story for another time.