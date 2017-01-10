autoevolution

Lamborghini Achieves New Sales Record in 2016, Urus Confirmed for 2018

 
Exactly 3,457 units. That’s how many vehicles Lamborghini sold in the year that just passed, marking a 7 percent increase when compared to the 3,245 raging bulls the automaker sold in 2015.
I have this sneaking suspicion that 3,457 vehicles per annum doesn’t sound like a lot to you, but bear in mind that the Italian brand has only two models in its lineup: the V10-engined Huracan and V12-powered Aventador. While sales are on the rise, the real upswing will come once the Urus drops by.

Compared to the calendar year 2010, Lamborghini sales were 2.6 times better in 2016. It should be noted that these figures were made possible by the 135 dealers serving 50 countries. Most 2016 sales went to the United States (1,041 units). Other big markets for the Sant’Agata-based supercar manufacturer include Japan, the UK, Germany, Canada, the Middle East, as well as the most financially powerful country: the People's Republic of China.

"This new all-time high is once more confirming the substance and sustainability of our brand, product and commercial strategy,” explained Stefano Domenicali, the current chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini and former Scuderia Ferrari team principal. “This is a real team achievement and it is all the more remarkable as we are at the same time preparing not only for new models in our super sports car range, but for a company-wide quantum leap in our product portfolio - the third model line.”

The indirect successor to the LM002 will be added to the range in the first half of 2018. To support the all-new model, Lamborghini is set to expand production capacity by building “new facilities” in Sant’Agata Bolognese. According to Lamborghini, the expansion should be finished “within 2017.”

Regarding the Urus, two variants are in the pipeline: one solely powered by Porsche’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, as well as a plug-in hybrid model. To make electrification possible, the Urus will be based on VW MLB 2 platform.
