"Lady in Red" 2017 Porsche 911 R Shows Awesome Contrasting Spec

As more and more owners of the 2017 Porsche 911 R owners take delivery of their cars, we get to compare the clutch specials, with the freshest member of this exclusive club being the machine you can see here.
Some of you might find it odd that we decided to add the tag mentioned above to a black car, but keep in mind that the 911 R might just be the most discreet supercar currently on the market. So, when we noticed the red hue used for the wheels and the side decals, the said nickname came naturally. And if you're willing to check out a 911 R that sits at the opposite ends of the color-crazy scale, you can check out the images in the attached photo gallery.

This three-pedal Neunelfer showing up is yet another great occasion for us to use the supercar spec game tag. If you're new to this game, you'll notice that, nowadays, many high-velocity machine owners enjoy sharing their color and material choices with the world via social media. The reactions they receive, many of which mention their taste in cars, are part of the adventure.As always with machines wearing the Porsche crest, the devil is in the tech details
The second photo below, which shows the instrument cluster of the R, bring us tons of joy and that's because it offers an indication of the fact that this Neunelfer get treated as it should, instead of following the garage resale queen path that has seen the 2017 911 R speculation market bringing prices to an infuriating level, even for those who aren't in the market for such a rear-engined delight - here's the most recent example.

It's no secret that Porsche offered 918 Spyder owners the possibility to acquire 911 Rs, so, when adding a few photos from the Neunelfer driver's Instagram below, we also included a photo of the man's gas-electric Porscha. Then there's also the guy's Carrera GT and it seems the Zuffenhausen side of his garage doesn't end here.


 

Sitting pRetty #911R #Porsche911 #manual #clutch #porsche911r #germanengineering

A photo posted by Nevermind (@zalasin) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:41pm PST



 

R we having fun? Geeee!!!!! #911R #Porsche911 #manual #clutch #porsche911r #germanengineering

A photo posted by Nevermind (@zalasin) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:08pm PST



 

R

A photo posted by Nevermind (@zalasin) on Dec 7, 2016 at 7:33am PST



 

Wide Load #Porsche #918 #Porsche918 #Spyder #hybrid #EV #green #ecofriendly

A photo posted by Nevermind (@zalasin) on Nov 30, 2016 at 9:18am PST



 

Thirsty #gas #thirsty #supercar #clutch #carbonfiber

A photo posted by Nevermind (@zalasin) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:51am PST



 

A photo posted by Nevermind (@zalasin) on Dec 9, 2016 at 4:36pm PST

