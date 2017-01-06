Kymco Shows New Scooter Connectivity At CES 2017

It’s been quite some time since you can connect your smartphone to your car and, naturally, this trend is expanding to the two-wheeled market too. Kymco brought a simple new infotainment system over at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, promising it is exactly what a scooter rider needs to stay informed while riding.





“Do you really think that scooter riders can absorb all that information?” asks Kymco Group Chairman Allen Ko. “A touchscreen is very difficult to use when you ride a scooter.”



And that’s how the



Nonetheless, this circular display can show the rider various things like the weather forecast, the speed, a trip computer or a “Smart Compass“ navigation. The system works in conjunction with the rider’s smartphone that connects over a Bluetooth link. A special Noodoe app is also required to be installed on the mobile device.



It might sound pretty standard so far, but the Noodoe system was created to simplify everything. That’s why the weather screen only shows the forecast for the next three hours. The Smart Compass on the other hand isn’t using a traditional map which can be too hard to read while riding. Instead, the screen uses a radar-like interface showing the distance and relative direction of the destination you chose on the smartphone app.



Another feature can display the location of other important sites such as gas station or service centers. Ultimately, the app can help you track down your Kymco scooter if you forgot where you parked.



All displays can be customized and even shared with other users and there’s even a function that can show you notifications from your inbox or social media platforms. However, this feature only works when the scooter is stopped.



