Kurt Russell’s Old Pickup Truck Heads to Auction

Back when pickups were a lot squarer in design compared to the luxed-up trucks we have nowadays, Chevy
used to make workhorses such as the C/K 3500. This particular model, however, is more equal than others because Kurt Russell used to own it.
Kurt, who’s now 65 years of age, is best known for his roles in movies such as the flawless classic The Thing and Tombstone. His role in the latter is a testament that rocking a bushy mustache while playing Wyatt Earp is a whole lot cooler than playing a government agent in Furious 7
.
These said, Chevrolet C/K 3500 Silverado from the 1980s is not exactly the type of vehicle befitting of a Hollywood star and, to some extent, the decade of greed. A time of Reaganomics, the 1980s were the decade of the burgeoning yuppies, an era when the rich and famous were buying exotica such as the Ferrari Testarossa
.
Despite the “greed is good”
mantra of that epoch, Kurt didn’t give in to what didn’t matter. What the actor needed was something he could go off-road with, whenever the situation called for it. As Barrett-Jackson
points out, “this [C/K 3500] was the personal ranch truck of actor Kurt Russell. Russell purchased this one-ton Silverado 4x4 at Dick Wheeler Chevrolet in Glenwood Springs, CO, with 27 miles on the odometer.”
Now it shows less than 39,000 miles on the clock, which is not a lot in truck terms. The interior was replaced in 2015, as were the fuel tanks and sending units. Essentially a rust-free example of the breed, this Silverado
also prides itself on a recent repaint with the original blue it had when it left the dealer lot. Offered at no reserve, this old workhorse also happens to be equipped with a handful of rather desirable options.
The Dana 60 solid front axle, for example, is one of the highlights thanks to its 4:10 gear ratio. The one-ton package ups the ante with five lights in the tailgate and five cab lights. Power steering, power brakes, and a 4-speed manual with a 2.05 gear-driven transfer case are on the menu as well, as is a thumping great big-block V8 engine displacing 7.4 liters
.