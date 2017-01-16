autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Kuhl Reveals Engraved Nissan Y62 Patrol at Tokyo Auto Salon 2017

 
16 Jan 2017, 21:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Take aim gunslinger, and pull the trigger back. Go on, try your luck, because there's a new sheriff in town, and he's got one of those newfangled revolvers with fancy metal engraving. A fella told me he comes from Japan too!
Believing that no vehicle should do without its fresh aftermarket treatment, Kuhl Racing has voiced an interest in plenty of unusual vehicles. For now, we'll just stick with the Nissan Patrol, although we have plenty of other exciting surprises from the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Unless I'm not mistaken, the Y62 Patrol is not the most popular car in Japan. It's more familiar with Middle Eastern gas junkies who like to install nitrous and race up sandy hills. And I bet they are going to eat this stuff up.

There aren't any details available at the moment because this is just a demo car, but I've seen enough Kuhl projects to know what I'm looking at. The metal bits are the work of another company called Artis, who specializes in engraving using those Dremel bits you see at the hardware store.

At the front, revisions include a new grille that's largely the same as the factory one except it's got Range Rover-like perforations. The fog lights have received new surrounds, while a chin spoiler gives this SUV an undeserved and unneeded race car look.

The side features new mirror caps, inserts for the doors and the fenders. Meanwhile, the fancy VERZ alloy wheels have been wrapped in Falken tires. Around the back, we only have a few elements which are easy to spot, the stupidest of which is a diffuser.

Remember, the Patrol is a body-on-frame SUV powered by a large naturally aspirated V8. This Escalade from Japan certainly looks good in black and silver, but we'd imagine all those custom aero bits look stupid without the engraving and metal paint.

nissan patrol Nissan patrol Tokyo Auto Salon 2017
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

NISSAN Patrol66
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65