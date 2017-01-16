Kuhl Reveals Engraved Nissan Y62 Patrol at Tokyo Auto Salon 2017

Take aim gunslinger, and pull the trigger back. Go on, try your luck, because there's a new sheriff in town, and he's got one of those newfangled revolvers with fancy metal engraving. A fella told me he comes from Japan too!





Unless I'm not mistaken, the Y62 Patrol is not the most popular car in Japan. It's more familiar with



There aren't any details available at the moment because this is just a demo car, but I've seen enough Kuhl projects to know what I'm looking at. The metal bits are the work of another company called Artis, who specializes in engraving using those Dremel bits you see at the hardware store.



At the front, revisions include a new grille that's largely the same as the factory one except it's got Range Rover-like perforations. The fog lights have received new surrounds, while a chin spoiler gives this SUV an undeserved and unneeded race car look.



The side features new mirror caps, inserts for the doors and the fenders. Meanwhile, the fancy VERZ alloy wheels have been wrapped in Falken tires. Around the back, we only have a few elements which are easy to spot, the stupidest of which is a diffuser.



Remember, the Patrol is a body-on-frame SUV powered by a large naturally aspirated V8. This Escalade from Japan certainly looks good in black and silver, but we'd imagine all those custom aero bits look stupid without the engraving and metal paint.



