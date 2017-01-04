autoevolution

KTM Rider Gets T-Boned By Rushing Driver

 
A car cutting off an incoming motorcycle is probably the most common and feared crash in the two-wheeled world. But even if the car driver notices you in time, you might still be in a dangerous situation, as you will see in the video here.
So, you are riding your motorcycle, minding your own business, and then a damn cager pulls out in front of you at an intersection. You see the danger and start braking while also hitting the horn to alert the idiot up ahead that you are coming.

Luckily, the driver isn’t listening to Justin Beaver at a high volume so is able to notice you and even stops the car before occupying your whole lane ahead. You believe you are safe now, but there might still be something to worry about.

And that is the driver’s reaction from here on. You see, the person behind the wheel saw you almost stopped your motorcycle, and because their car is occupying so much of the road, they might believe you are going to let them pass through.

Which is exactly what happens here, only that the rider filming all the scene through his helmet-mounted camera didn’t think about this. So, instead of fully coming to a stop, he decided to accelerate and swerve around the car.

Which coincided with the situation described above. As a result, the car T-boned the biker and sent him down in an instant. Luckily, he only suffered some minor bruises on the knee and hip. At least this didn’t end in a classic road rage clip. The driver exited the car in an instant and came to help the rider and see if he is all right.

We’re glad everything ended well and, as always, kudos to the rider having the guts to post the video for others to learn from his mistake.

