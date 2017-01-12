KTM Fan Package 2017 Now Available

The MotoGP
returns in Austria this season, and if you’re a KTM fan wishing to see your favorite team live doing what it does best, the KTM Fan Package for 2017 is now available for purchase at your local dealership.
Between August 11th and 13th, the best riders in the motorcycle world championship will show off their motorsport skills for the second time at the Austrian Red Bull Ring, which is also considered by many the most popular Grand Prix venue on the championship calendar.
For the first time, KTM will race its machines in all three classes. Following years of success in the Moto3 championship, the 2017 season will see KTM enter the Moto2 championship with a chassis developed in collaboration with WP.
What’s more, the KTM MotoGP factory team will be entering the fray for its first full season after competing as a wild card entry
in the 2016 season finale in Valencia. With the KTM Fan Package, fans have the opportunity to watch the premier class of motorcycling live in action once again in Spielberg.
Flanked by the “Bull” and with a seating capacity of more than 8,000 right in the infield, the KTM grandstand represents the heart and soul of the Orange Family. Buying the KTM Fan Package will grant you a seat in the middle stand, a KTM-branded T-shirt, cap, lanyard, and earplugs.
Moreover, for the €179, you also get a food/drink voucher as well as VIP motorcycle parking. It goes without saying, but you have to ride a KTM to benefit from the latter offer. The price includes the 20 percent Austrian VAT but may vary in other countries due to different taxation.
There are only 3,000 tickets available, and KTM says they usually go fast, so make sure you contact your local dealership to claim your own in time for the big race.