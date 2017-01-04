Klock Werks Custom Motorcycle Shop Celebrating 20th Anniversary

autoevolution

American custom motorcycle maker Klock Werks is celebrating a special milestone - twenty years since its creation and being in the business
One of the most known custom motorcycle makers, Klock Werks, is celebrating an important milestone this year - being in business for 20 years. The company also released a special edition calendar for fans to buy.

The limited edition anniversary calendar portrays the motorcycles that have afforded Klock Werks to survive for 20 years and also get known in the bike world. You too can have one directly from the company’s web store here.

“We are honored to pay tribute to those who have gone before us and those who have helped us get where we are today,” Dan Cheeseman, COO, said. “These past 20 years have been a journey — with thousands of miles driven, hundreds of bikes built, millions of smiles, and motorcycle camaraderie that has forever changed and enhanced our lives.”

The story of Klock Werks starts in a rural South Dakota town where Brian Klock’s parents owned a gas station. His love for motorized vehicles started early as he was spray painting cars with his brothers at home. Before that, he was charging kids in the neighborhood cash to ride his Honda 50, hence his entrepreneurial spirit.

Brian’s passion led to an FXR project in 1988 and his first award-wining “kustom” in 1990. Seeing his talent, John “Quigley” Patton helped him start Klock Werks in a garage, where they finished a turbocharged bagger for Roger Klock, his dad.

In 1997, Brian got his first magazine spread, and Klock Werks was moved into a single-car garage and Mitchell, SD, Dan Cheeseman became COO, together starting to work on whatever came through their door.

Step by step, the business grew larger, and in 2004, they moved into the current location - a 7,000 square feet facility which allowed for new machinery, more space for R&D as well as storage.

Soon, they started to manufacture high-quality accessories for motorcycles and in 2006, Discovery Channel invited them to take part in the Biker Build Off show, further boosting their image and revenue to create more quality custom bike parts.

Today, the company has 16 full-time employees and sells parts all around the world. Their patented Flare Windshield is the most sought after accessory along with the adjustable KlipHanger handlebars, e-coated stamped steel fenders, and Klock Werks Device Mounts.
