Kia Trademarks Stonic Name, Could Be Applied to Subcompact Crossover

 
14 Jan 2017, 8:21 UTC ·
The subcompact crossover segment is big business these days. Not even Nissan knew how much of a sales success the Juke would become, but the Japanese automaker understood that this is a segment worth reaping. The Juke’s success, naturally, spurred other automakers to swiftly follow in Nissan’s footsteps.
Kia is one of those and, in certain parts of the world such as China, the South Korean automaker has a subcompact crossover in the form of the KX3. The problem with it, however, is its name. Let me explain: search through Kia’s European lineup, then ask yourself why there’s no model with a numeral in its name. In the U.S., only the K900 makes a discordant note, which might have something to do with how poorly it sells despite LeBron James’ approval.

Hearsay suggests Kia will adapt the KX3's looks and underpinnings to European and U.S. specifications in the near future, but it will also change the subcompact crossover’s name to something with a better ring for these markets. According to a report from Kia-World, it could be named Stonic.

“Our friends from Korea have confirmed us that the new model has been in the works at Kia’s R&D center in Korea for quite some time,” the publication highlights. “It has been developed alongside the new Hyundai small SUV, which has already been spotted testing in different parts of the world.” Speaking of the Hyundai-badged counterpart, the featured photograph depicts a pre-production mule testing in Germany. Looks nice, doesn’t it?

Regarding the purportedly christened Stonic, Kia’s subcompact crossover is expected to be revealed sometime later this year and share its oily bits with the yet-unnamed Hyundai model. The 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September seems like a safe bet for the European model, while the U.S. could get the Stonic at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show this coming November.

Based on the fact the Juke is available with all-wheel-drive, the Stonic and its brother should also be capable of sending drive to all four wheels. Regarding the source of that drive, small turbocharged engines will do the talking.
Kia Stonic crossover 2018 Kia Stonic SUV Kia trademark
 
