autoevolution

Kia Stinger EV Considered

 
9 Jan 2017, 13:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Kia has just revealed the Stinger at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, but the South Korean automaker is already considering an electric variant.
The all-electric Kia five-door model would be the company’s Tesla Model 3 competitor, which seems fitting if we look at its styling. Fortunately for Tesla, there is no timeline for the launch of such a model, so it will have some time to sell as many Model 3s as it can until its competitors catch up with an equally affordable product.

The news of an electric Kia Stinger comes from the head of Kia’s overseas marketing department, Mr. Spencer Cho, who spoke to the Brits at Auto Express. He revealed that the Stinger’s platform is capable of fitting a full electric powertrain at a later date.

The said future time could be 2020 if we look at the average development time for a new car, but only if the regular Stinger does well on the market. Kia's latest model, and its most brave one to date, is built on a platform that is shared with one from the Genesis brand.

Genesis Motors revealed that it plans to launch an electric vehicle in 2018, so it is evident that Kia has the same capability if its number punchers will estimate that the brand can sell enough cars to justify the investment. The Stinger is the most courageous Kia to date because it is the quickest car ever launched by the automaker, and it is also the most expensive offered by the South Korean company.

Evidently, it matches the price with luxury interior appointments, and the power train, which has a rear-wheel-drive configuration, comes with enough punch to give its German competitors a run for their money. The V6-engined Kia Stinger GT can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 5.1 seconds, which is not lighting-quick for the class, but it still qualifies as sprightly. The top speed of the 365 HP fastback sedan is 167 mph (269 km/h).
Kia Stinger GT Tesla Model 3 Stinger GT Kia EV electric 2017 Detroit Auto Show
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our KIA Testdrives:

2017 Kia Sportage75
2015 Kia Soul EV74
2015 Kia K90077
KIA Venga 57
KIA Soul 57
KIA Cee'd Facelift 60
KIA Cee'd 58