Kia Stinger EV Considered

Kia
has just revealed the Stinger
at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show
, but the South Korean automaker is already considering an electric variant.
The all-electric Kia five-door model would be the company’s Tesla Model 3 competitor, which seems fitting if we look at its styling. Fortunately for Tesla, there is no timeline for the launch of such a model, so it will have some time to sell as many Model 3s as it can until its competitors catch up with an equally affordable product.
The news of an electric Kia Stinger
comes from the head of Kia’s overseas marketing department, Mr. Spencer Cho, who spoke to the Brits at Auto Express
. He revealed that the Stinger’s platform is capable of fitting a full electric powertrain at a later date.
The said future time could be 2020 if we look at the average development time for a new car, but only if the regular Stinger does well on the market. Kia's latest model, and its most brave one to date, is built on a platform that is shared with one from the Genesis brand
.
Genesis Motors revealed that it plans to launch an electric vehicle in 2018, so it is evident that Kia has the same capability if its number punchers will estimate that the brand can sell enough cars to justify the investment. The Stinger is the most courageous Kia to date because it is the quickest car ever launched by the automaker, and it is also the most expensive offered by the South Korean company.
Evidently, it matches the price with luxury interior appointments, and the power train, which has a rear-wheel-drive configuration, comes with enough punch to give its German competitors a run for their money. The V6-engined Kia Stinger GT can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 5.1 seconds, which is not lighting-quick for the class, but it still qualifies as sprightly. The top speed of the 365 HP
fastback sedan is 167 mph (269 km/h).