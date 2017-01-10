autoevolution

Kia Stinger Coupe Rendered as the Two-Door GT That Kia Doesn't Afford to Build

 
10 Jan 2017, 17:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
For years now, Kia has been hard at work, playing the overachiever card with the aim of moving from a budget brand to one that can deliver premium vehicles. With Hyundai-Kia now being the world's fourth largest automaker, no other South Korean model would be a better ambassador for the company's metamorphosis than the 2018 Stinger GT that swept us off our feet in Detroit.
The tale of Kia's four-door coupe dates back to 2011, when the original GT concept showed up at the Frankfurt Motor Show, while the Stinger GT4 brought the next step in the process back at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show.

With the range-topping GT being animated by a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 delivering 365 ponies, the sloping roof line model is the most powerful production car to have ever received the Kia badge.

A badge that is placed on a body styled by the carmaker's European design studio in Frankfurt. But what if the company's designers were to come up with a more conservative take on the coupe form, namely one that packs two doors?

For now, Kia's growth strategy probably doesn't allow the company's pen holders to fill every niche out there, as the automaker's German rivals do. But there's no need to be upset, as we've brought along a rendering that gives us a pretty good idea on how the less practical incarnation of the Stinger GT would look like.

Coming from digital artist X-Tomi, this pixel manipulation does a respectable job at helping us imagine a two-door Stinger GT. And given the spacious roots of the car, such a model would actually allow the rear passengers to travel in full comfort, a feature that is missing on many Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz coupes.

Keep in mind this is the same artist that brought us the Stinger Sportwagon, another body style that will probably remain confined to our screens.
Kia Stinger 2018 Kia Stinger Kia rendering Coupe GT
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our KIA Testdrives:

2017 Kia Sportage75
2015 Kia Soul EV74
2015 Kia K90077
KIA Venga 57
KIA Soul 57
KIA Cee'd Facelift 60
KIA Cee'd 58