Kia Stinger Coupe Rendered as the Two-Door GT That Kia Doesn't Afford to Build

For years now, Kia has been hard at work, playing the overachiever card with the aim of moving from a budget brand to one that can deliver premium vehicles. With Hyundai-Kia now being the world's fourth largest automaker, no other South Korean model would be a better ambassador for the company's metamorphosis than the 2018 Stinger GT
that swept us off our feet in Detroit.
The tale of Kia's four-door coupe dates back to 2011, when the original GT concept showed up at the Frankfurt Motor Show, while the Stinger GT4 brought the next step in the process back at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show.
With the range-topping GT being animated by a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 delivering 365 ponies, the sloping roof line model is the most powerful production car to have ever received the Kia
badge.
A badge that is placed on a body styled by the carmaker's European design studio in Frankfurt. But what if the company's designers were to come up with a more conservative take on the coupe form, namely one that packs two doors?
For now, Kia's growth strategy probably doesn't allow the company's pen holders to fill every niche out there, as the automaker's German rivals do. But there's no need to be upset, as we've brought along a rendering that gives us a pretty good idea on how the less practical incarnation of the Stinger GT would look like.
Coming from digital artist X-Tomi, this pixel manipulation does a respectable job at helping us imagine a two-door Stinger GT. And given the spacious roots of the car, such a model would actually allow the rear passengers to travel in full comfort, a feature that is missing on many Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz coupes.
Keep in mind this is the same artist that brought us the Stinger Sportwagon
, another body style that will probably remain confined to our screens.