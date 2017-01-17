autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Kia Is Considering A Performance Division, Stinger Might Be Its First Product

 
17 Jan 2017, 12:05 UTC
Last week, Kia turned dreams into reality by unveiling the 2018 Stinger.
As we noted at the time, the Kia Stinger is the quickest, most luxurious, and fastest model ever offered by the South Korean brand. Evidently, it is expected to become the most expensive Kia ever sold, but we do not have pricing yet, so that is just speculation.

The Stinger brings a new direction to the Korean carmaker, and this could be the start of a dedicated division that will make performance-oriented vehicles. Some of you might remember that Hyundai launched a rear-wheel-drive model called Genesis a few years ago. Fans of German cars mocked it, but it was successful enough to lead to the establishment of a new premium brand named Genesis.

Meanwhile, Hyundai has also founded a performance division, which is called Hyundai N, and it even has a development center at the Nurburgring.

The latter completes Hyundai’s European Development Unit, which is located in Russelsheim, Germany, the same place where Opel has its headquarters. The performance division from Hyundai has its name inspired by the city of Namyang, which hosts its main development center.

Kia is the sister brand of Hyundai, as you already know by now, and it always gets to share things with its elder sibling. The performance models from Hyundai N might not be exclusive to Hyundai, as it was initially believed. Those products could end up in Kia showrooms, where they might get sold as performance versions from the brand.

Thanks to the new Stinger GT, Kia has a “halo car” to inspire its future creations and bring people in showrooms. It might lead to increased sales as well, but it could become the start of a small revolution for this brand, which could launch a similar division to Hyundai’s Genesis, but with a different focus. Instead of selling luxury models, Kia could get the sporty part of premium cars, and it could even use the Stinger name for the future products.

Kia and Hyundai have yet to announce plans like the one we described above, but we would not be astonished to see a performance division from Kia within the next five years. It all relies on the results of the Stinger GT.
