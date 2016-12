Ken Block Drives the Wheels Off the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor In Fresh Snow

Ken Block, the rally driver known for its Gymkhana series and for not winning any rallying championship whatsoever, took Ford on its offer to demonstrate just how composed the F-150 Raptor is in the snow.. But did it work out for him to trade the Focus RS RX for what is, in essence, a pickup truck?In a nutshell, it surely did. Blasting through drifts of snow for the all-new Raptor appears to be as easy as cutting through butter. Other than the promotional nature of this PR stunt , it’s worth underlining that the pictured F-150 Raptor is bog-standard, wheels and extra chunky tires included.Be it the SuperCab or more spacious SuperCrew , the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor comes as standard with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires designed specifically for this application. Also known as “BFGoodrich's toughest All-Terrain tire. Ever,” the all-terrain rubber exceeds the Rubber Manufacturers Association’s so-called Severe Snow Traction performance requirements.Need I say more? OK, how’s this for a change: the Terrain Management System has a driving mode tailored for driving on snowy and icy roads. There also is an optional Torsen front diff that increases off-road capability even further, even when available traction is split between the front tires.Last but not least, the FOX Racing Shox do their job without missing a beat, including in scenarios when Mother Nature is trying her best to stop you from venturing off the beaten path. These being said, go ahead and press play to witness the F-150 Raptor ’s 13- to 13.9-inch suspension travel at work.