Kawasaki’s Artificial Intelligence Bike Might Be Like This

 
22 Dec 2016, 11:00 UTC ·
by
Japanese motorcycle maker Kawasaki wants to put artificial intelligence into its future machines. The company is still in the early stages of developing the new technology, but it now released a short animation to better present its project.
Kawasaki is working with Cocoro SB of the Softbank Group to implement A.I. capabilities to its future motorcycles. The latter is responsible for Pepper, the humanoid robot companion that uses advanced software and sensors to detect your emotional state and act accordingly.

As seen in the video below, Kawasaki’s future bikes will be able to inform you about road conditions, the weather, the traffic and even the state of the different bike components.

In the era of interconnected vehicles, the A.I. will also be able to notify you about cars coming out of blind spots, so you have more time to react. In Kawasaki’s vision, everyone will ride on the motorcycle version of KITT from Knight Rider.

And the company has chances of really bringing this technology to the market. I mean, look out the window and you’ll see cars able to drive themselves. You also got apps like Waze that rely on public reports to inform others about road hazards. Some companies are trying to produce HUD helmets while standard motorcycles are getting a lot of assisting systems nowadays.

All I’m saying is that if we are to combine these together, Kawasaki’s idea doesn’t seem that far off. If you have an A.I. assistant on your smartphone, why couldn’t your motorcycle use one?

It can be made, but do riders want all that technology implemented to a motorcycle? These machines represent freedom and riding is more than therapy for some motorcyclists. It’s that time when you put your smartphone away and enjoy life, nature and the sound of a powerful engine.

Who the hell wants to be interrupted by an annoying British butler voice that tells you rain is coming? Not me...

