Kawasaki Ninja H2 Versus Lambo Huracan LP610-4 Versus McLaren MP4-12C Spider

The rule of thumb said that the two-wheeled vehicles would generally beat the cars in a straight line, but if the battle were taken on a full racing track, then the shorter braking distance and the more speed they could carry through corners would offset the quicker acceleration of the bikes.Well, that certainly sounds just about right when we're talking about a mad superbike such as the Kawasaki Ninja H2. The Japanese motorcycle comes with a one-liter in-line four supercharged engine that produces 200 hp at 11,000 rpm. That gives it a 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) time of just 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 183 mph (295 km/h).The two supercars that dared to step onto the same piece of asphalt as this monster are a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, and a McLaren MP4-12C Spider. At first glance, the Brit seems at a disadvantage due to its rear-wheel-drive nature, but the McLaren is hiding an ace up its sleeve (plus, it's a rolling start). Even though the MP4-12C is damn fast in its stock attire, this car here is actually tuned to produce 720 hp (instead of 600 hp) from its 3.8-liter V8 engine. Given it is a ten seconds car on the quarter-mile without any modifications, the McLaren's chances are looking better than ever.The Huracan needs no further presentation. The Italian bad boy has the well-known 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine producing 610 hp, which are then sent toward all four wheels. That translates into a better 0-60 mph time than the bike's (2.5 seconds) and a quarter-mile run slightly slower than a stock McLaren MP4-12C.But we're wasting our breath here. The picture says it all. When you mount the camera facing backward, that means you know what to expect. Nevertheless, it's always a treat to witness three beautiful machines on the same track at once.