Karma's Chinese Owners Get Approval To Build Electric Cars In Their Homeland

31 Dec 2016
Karma, the company that builds an updated version of the old Fisker Karma, has been conferred with approval to build electric vehicles in China.
The approval itself was given to Wanxiang, the Chinese auto parts giant that has purchased Fisker Automotive and turned it into Karma. China will be the second country where the Revero will be manufactured, because the 2017 model is already being produced in California.

Chinese regulators have granted Wanxiang the approval they needed to build a factory that has the capacity of making 50,000 electric vehicles a year. As Green Car Reports notes, the said facility’s location has not been specified, but it is believed that it will be located in the city of Hangzhou, where its headquarters are positioned.

The investment behind the new factory is quoted at $375 million, according to the application that requested government approval for the new manufacturing site. Two models will be manufactured at the new plant, and the Revero will be one of them.

The second model is presumed to be the Atlantic, which might get a name change with the new ownership of the rights to the Fisker Automotive name.

Some of you might remember the “Atlantic” as a project that was supposed to be completed by Fisker Automotive, but it never managed to leave the factory in production guise because the automaker encountered financial problems, which led to its acquisition by Wanxiang.

Fisker Automotive had concluded the development of the Atlantic sedan before entering the bankruptcy procedure, but no units were manufactured before it happened.

The old owners of this name wanted to build the car in an old General Motors factory that was located in Delaware, but plans have changed with the new owners of the company.

High import duties and shipping costs might make the Chinese-built Karma models exclusive to the local market, but that has yet to be determined. We must still account for the possibility of exporting them to other markets, because shipping costs for a car that starts at $130,000 (Karma Revero), are negligible. Import duties are another matter, which might lock those cars on the Chinese market.
