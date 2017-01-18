autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Karim Habib, BMW's Design Boss, Has Reportedly Left the Company

 
18 Jan 2017, 14:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Karim Habib, the Head of BMW Design, has reportedly left the German company.
There’s no official word on this, but German media informs that Habib has left the BMW Group. If the information presented by Auto Motor Und Sport is correct, this would be the second time when Karim Habib leaves his job at BMW, which might also be the last time if you ask us.

Mr. Habib started his time at BMW back in 1998, when we worked on the exterior design of the 7 Series. Back then, he worked in the design studio lead by Chris Bangle.

In spite of critics regarding what we today call the “Bangle Butt,” the design of the E65 7 Series started from a bold sketch made by designer Adrian van Hooydonk, which was then modified before getting Bangle’s final approval.

The Canadian artist of Lebanese descent left BMW in 2009 after designing a beautiful concept for the Bavarians. He joined Mercedes-Benz for two years, but came back to the Munich-based corporation. This time, Karim Habib was the Head of Exterior Design at BMW.

After Mr. Adrian van Hooydonk left BMW, Karim Habib was promoted to the role of Head of BMW Design. The actions described took place in January 2012, shortly after returning to the blue and white roundel brand. At this point, it is unclear if Karim Habib left BMW for good, or if there is a prospect he will revert to the company in a few years time.

The last creation signed by Habib is BMW’s Next 100 Years Concept. There is no word about his replacement, and nobody knows if he has left the automotive industry for good or has been recruited by a competitor of BMW.

Habib would not be the first executive from BMW that would be head-hunted by another automaker, so it will not be a blow to see him lead the design department of a different brand in the auto industry.
Karim Habib BMW BMW design designer design
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673