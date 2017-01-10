autoevolution

Jenson Button’s Birthday Present Has Arrived: Behold His McLaren 675LT Spider

 
10 Jan 2017, 9:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / VIP
The month was September 2016 when we learned that Jenson Button is buying himself a McLaren 675LT Spider. 2017 is upon us, as is the F1 racing driver’s 37th anniversary on January 19. So, care to guess what sort of present Mr. Button made to himself?
That’s right, it’s the 675LT Spider he was talking about a few months ago! Delivered by McLaren Beverly Hills, the MSO-prepped mid-engine supercar is one of the most impressive vehicles to ever come out of Woking. “My new beauty” is how Jenson puts his Macca into words on his Instagram account.

Just how much Button spent on his dream machine is a subject open to speculation. If the Briton bought it with pounds sterling, make that £285,450 at the very least. If, however, Jenson paid for it in U.S. dollars, the retail price for a 675LT Spider in North America is $372,600. With a few options onboard, it’s easy to imagine that the pictured Macca is worth just about $400,000.

Finished in a color McLaren calls Chicane Grey, the upholstery and brakes are painted black to create an interesting contrast. Among the options Jenson specified for his brand new 675LT Spider, I can identify the Carbon Fibre Upgrade Pack. In other words, Jenson went for end plates, lower side intakes, and an upper rear bumper made from the composite material. The 5-spoke super-lightweight forged wheels, meanwhile, wear a finish dubbed Stealth.

With 675 PS (666 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) on tap, acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 2.9 seconds. The top speed, meanwhile, is rated at 326 km/h or 203 miles per hour. Only 500 examples of the 675LT Spider will ever be made, and all embody the Longtail ethos of the F1 GTR Longtail.

2017, however, will see McLaren move on to a new chapter of the Super Series story. Presently known as the P14, although rumored to be sold as the 720S, the second-generation Super Series family is slated to debut in March. As for Jenson, he'll take a sabbatical in 2017. On the upside, Jenson signed a contract with McLaren that includes an option for him to return in 2018.

 

Picked up my new beauty a couple of days ago, love this car. #mclaren675lt #luckyboy #dreamgarage

A photo posted by Jenson Button (@jensonbutton_22) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:34am PST

Jenson Button McLaren 675LT Spider Formula 1 McLaren
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79