Jenson Button’s Birthday Present Has Arrived: Behold His McLaren 675LT Spider

The month was September 2016
when we learned that Jenson Button is buying himself a McLaren 675LT Spider. 2017 is upon us, as is the F1 racing driver’s 37th anniversary on January 19. So, care to guess what sort of present Mr. Button made to himself?
That’s right, it’s the 675LT Spider
he was talking about a few months ago! Delivered by McLaren Beverly Hills, the MSO-prepped mid-engine supercar is one of the most impressive vehicles to ever come out of Woking. “My new beauty”
is how Jenson puts his Macca into words on his Instagram account.
Just how much Button spent on his dream machine
is a subject open to speculation. If the Briton bought it with pounds sterling, make that £285,450 at the very least. If, however, Jenson paid for it in U.S. dollars, the retail price for a 675LT Spider in North America is $372,600. With a few options onboard, it’s easy to imagine that the pictured Macca is worth just about $400,000.
Finished in a color McLaren
calls Chicane Grey, the upholstery and brakes are painted black to create an interesting contrast. Among the options Jenson specified for his brand new 675LT Spider, I can identify the Carbon Fibre Upgrade Pack. In other words, Jenson went for end plates, lower side intakes, and an upper rear bumper made from the composite material. The 5-spoke super-lightweight forged wheels, meanwhile, wear a finish dubbed Stealth.
With 675 PS (666 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) on tap, acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 2.9 seconds. The top speed, meanwhile, is rated at 326 km/h or 203 miles per hour. Only 500 examples of the 675LT Spider will ever be made, and all embody the Longtail ethos of the F1 GTR Longtail
.
2017, however, will see McLaren move on to a new chapter of the Super Series story. Presently known as the P14, although rumored to be sold as the 720S, the second-generation Super Series family
is slated to debut in March. As for Jenson, he'll take a sabbatical in 2017. On the upside, Jenson signed a contract with McLaren that includes an option for him to return in 2018
.
Picked up my new beauty a couple of days ago, love this car. #mclaren675lt #luckyboy #dreamgarage
A photo posted by Jenson Button (@jensonbutton_22) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:34am PST