$1 Billion Investment Confirms Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, JT Wrangler Pickup

Many speculation and many promises later, Fiat Chrysler
finally makes an official announcement about the luxed-up Wagoneer, the more luxurious Grand Wagoneer, and the JT Wrangler pickup. In this regard, the automaker will spend $1 billion and create 2,000 new jobs to support these three new products.
In a release titled “FCA US Expands Jeep Product Lineup,”
Fiat Chrysler explains in very loose terms how that $1 billion will be spent. A part of it will be poured into Michigan’s Warren Truck Assembly Plant
, whereas what remains will go to Ohio’s Toledo Assembly Complex
. Updating the factories and adding those new jobs “are planned to be completed by 2020.”
As a response to increasing demand for pickups and sport utility vehicles, Jeep will offer the all-new generation of the Wrangler in workhorse format. Referred to as the JT, the Wrangler pickup is expected to go on sale in 2018 for the 2019 model year
. The JL Wrangler will start production this fall.
The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are to be made at Warren Truck Assembly, a plant where Ram currently builds the Quad Cab and Crew Cab versions of the 1500. The next-generation light-duty workhorse, which is set for a 2018 model year launch, is to be built at Sterling Heights Assembly
.
According to most recent reports, the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer are to go on sale in 2019 for the 2020 model year
. These being said, let’s wait and see if the peeps over at Fiat Chrysler, big kahuna Sergio Marchionne included, will be able to do what they’ve promised today.
Speaking of the sweater-wearing chief executive officer, Marchionne
believes that “these moves, which have been under discussion with Dennis Williams and the rest of the UAW leadership for some time, expand our capacity in these key segments, enabling us to meet growing demand here in the U.S., but more importantly to increase exports of our mid-size and larger vehicles to international markets.”
Fingers crossed this isn't just wishful thinking.