autoevolution

$1 Billion Investment Confirms Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, JT Wrangler Pickup

 
9 Jan 2017, 8:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Many speculation and many promises later, Fiat Chrysler finally makes an official announcement about the luxed-up Wagoneer, the more luxurious Grand Wagoneer, and the JT Wrangler pickup. In this regard, the automaker will spend $1 billion and create 2,000 new jobs to support these three new products.
In a release titled “FCA US Expands Jeep Product Lineup,” Fiat Chrysler explains in very loose terms how that $1 billion will be spent. A part of it will be poured into Michigan’s Warren Truck Assembly Plant, whereas what remains will go to Ohio’s Toledo Assembly Complex. Updating the factories and adding those new jobs “are planned to be completed by 2020.”

As a response to increasing demand for pickups and sport utility vehicles, Jeep will offer the all-new generation of the Wrangler in workhorse format. Referred to as the JT, the Wrangler pickup is expected to go on sale in 2018 for the 2019 model year. The JL Wrangler will start production this fall.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are to be made at Warren Truck Assembly, a plant where Ram currently builds the Quad Cab and Crew Cab versions of the 1500. The next-generation light-duty workhorse, which is set for a 2018 model year launch, is to be built at Sterling Heights Assembly.

According to most recent reports, the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer are to go on sale in 2019 for the 2020 model year. These being said, let’s wait and see if the peeps over at Fiat Chrysler, big kahuna Sergio Marchionne included, will be able to do what they’ve promised today.

Speaking of the sweater-wearing chief executive officer, Marchionne believes that “these moves, which have been under discussion with Dennis Williams and the rest of the UAW leadership for some time, expand our capacity in these key segments, enabling us to meet growing demand here in the U.S., but more importantly to increase exports of our mid-size and larger vehicles to international markets.” Fingers crossed this isn't just wishful thinking.
Jeep Grand Wagoneer industry Jeep Wagoneer FCA Jeep Wrangler pickup Jeep
press release
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our JEEP Testdrives:

2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 78
2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by Rugged Ridge56
2015 JEEP Cherokee74
2014 JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT82
JEEP Wrangler Facelift56
JEEP Wrangler 56