Jeep CEO Sheds Light On 2017 Debuts, Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Included

Jeep also confirmed that the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer would be revived. In The first of the lot is the Compass , the all-new one that’s supposed to replace the old generation and the Patriot. “Bringing a new Compass to the market at the end of the first quarter is something I’m very excited about,” Manley told Digital Trends . The Compass, though, is merely an unexciting appetizer.Following the launch of the 2017 Jeep Compass, the long-awaited Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will go official. “It’s a vehicle that I finally confirmed a year ago, but it’s something we’ve worked on for some time and I always love those specialist vehicles that take longer to work on just because of their nature.” According to previous reports, the Hellcat-engined Grand Cherokee would debut in April at the 2017 New York Auto Show, then go on sale in Q3.At the present moment, there’s no word on output and the rumor mill is running rampant with hearsay. Some believe that a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat-like 707 hp and 650 lb-ft are doable for this application. Others argue that the vulnerability of the all-wheel-drive system will take a toll on output. The pessimists hint that 575 horsepower should do the trick, the same figure the 6.2-liter blown HEMI V8 produces in the Ram Rebel TRX Concept truck.Finally, the last highlight the Jeep brand has in store for 2017 is the JL Wrangler , the all-new generation with the aluminum bits and hybrid bobs. “The amount of work that has gone into that vehicle is enormous and the amount of interest from our customers is going to culminate into an exciting time,” commented Manley. The Wrangler is also set to gain a pickup variant.Jeep also confirmed that the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer would be revived. In body-on-frame form, apparently. Mike Manley describes the two full-size models with premium/luxury credentials as being “vehicles that really can attract people – whether they’re a Range Rover or Cadillac buyer.”