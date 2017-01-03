Jay Leno Wrestles 1,000 HP Ringbrothers 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, Burnouts Ensue

We'be been waiting to see the Ringbrothers' 1969 Chevrolet Camaro G-Code being put to work ever since the restomod monstrosity made its debut back at SEMA last year. Jay Leno has now decided to drop a late Christmas present, one that sees the YouTube side of Jay Leno's Garage featuring the 1,000-pony Chevy.





Then again, GM gifted this monster with the Best Chevy award at the Las Vegas event mentioned above, so there's no room for biased distractions inside this 4,000 lbs (1,800 kg)



The scale footprint isn't all that important, though, since the LS3 under the hood has received a Whipple blower, which led to the drool-worthy output mentioned above.



Jay Leno gets to feel each and every one of those horses while hooning the car around Los Angeles, with the Tremec six-speed manual being one of the tech bits that leads to such a driving experience.



This drive highlights the... human side of the G-Code Camaro, with the famous aficionado getting to enjoy the charms of the restomod vehicle without having to feel like he's gone for a gym session.



The



As those of you who enjoy



Before you even get to zoom in on the details of the thing, you might be shocked by the sheer color combo of the contraption. Heck, many aficionados would think of an STI when talking about a blue car with golden wheels.Then again, GM gifted this monster with the Best Chevy award at the Las Vegas event mentioned above, so there's no room for biased distractions inside this 4,000 lbs (1,800 kg) Camaro - the piece of footage we have here allows us to see the vehicle being weighed.The scale footprint isn't all that important, though, since the LS3 under the hood has received a Whipple blower, which led to the drool-worthy output mentioned above.Jay Leno gets to feel each and every one of those horses while hooning the car around Los Angeles, with the Tremec six-speed manual being one of the tech bits that leads to such a driving experience.This drive highlights the... human side of the G-Code Camaro, with the famous aficionado getting to enjoy the charms of the restomod vehicle without having to feel like he's gone for a gym session.The Chevrolet isn't without its streetable downsides though, with the 16-gallon (60-liter) fuel tank, which might actually have a smaller capacity, being the most important aspect of the sort.As those of you who enjoy Jay's tales know, the man likes to mix his hooning with tons of humor and cars such as the one we have here literally have the power to silence him, albeit for short intervals of time.