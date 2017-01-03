autoevolution

Jay Leno Wrestles 1,000 HP Ringbrothers 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, Burnouts Ensue

 
3 Jan 2017, 11:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We'be been waiting to see the Ringbrothers' 1969 Chevrolet Camaro G-Code being put to work ever since the restomod monstrosity made its debut back at SEMA last year. Jay Leno has now decided to drop a late Christmas present, one that sees the YouTube side of Jay Leno's Garage featuring the 1,000-pony Chevy.
Before you even get to zoom in on the details of the thing, you might be shocked by the sheer color combo of the contraption. Heck, many aficionados would think of an STI when talking about a blue car with golden wheels.

Then again, GM gifted this monster with the Best Chevy award at the Las Vegas event mentioned above, so there's no room for biased distractions inside this 4,000 lbs (1,800 kg) Camaro - the piece of footage we have here allows us to see the vehicle being weighed.

The scale footprint isn't all that important, though, since the LS3 under the hood has received a Whipple blower, which led to the drool-worthy output mentioned above.

Jay Leno gets to feel each and every one of those horses while hooning the car around Los Angeles, with the Tremec six-speed manual being one of the tech bits that leads to such a driving experience.

This drive highlights the... human side of the G-Code Camaro, with the famous aficionado getting to enjoy the charms of the restomod vehicle without having to feel like he's gone for a gym session.

The Chevrolet isn't without its streetable downsides though, with the 16-gallon (60-liter) fuel tank, which might actually have a smaller capacity, being the most important aspect of the sort.

As those of you who enjoy Jay's tales know, the man likes to mix his hooning with tons of humor and cars such as the one we have here literally have the power to silence him, albeit for short intervals of time.

Chevrolet Camaro 1969 Chevrolet Camaro muscle car restomod Chevrolet Jay Leno VIP
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72
2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87