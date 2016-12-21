Jay Leno Goes Wheelchair Drag Racing For a Veteran, Offers Her a Fiat 124 Spider

Many car enthusiasts dream about being able to put a new set of wheels under their Christmas Tree and we now want to show you how Jay Leno helped one of them achieve such a goal in an all-American tale.





Truth be told, when we saw the famous car collector visiting Stephanie in a 2017 Fiat 124 Spider, we expected the things that followed as far as the



Nevertheless, Jay went for a serious trip outside his comfort zone when he was introduced to a form of sport many of those who share Stephanie's confition turn to for getting into physical and mental shape, namely wheelchair basketball.



One thing led to another and a massive drag race was organised, with Jay obviously taking part in the hands-only wheel-spinning competition. If you ask us, this part of the gift he made to Stephanie was at least as important as the one revolving around the Fiat sportscar.



Come to think of it, we rarely see Jay stepping out of the contraptions featured in his show, even though he often lands in the passenger seat of the machines.



Remember Jay's shotgun ride in the Koenigsegg One:1 or the time when he had Patrick Dempsey as a "chauffeur"?



Since the man has delivered one velocity delight after another throughout the year, we're looking forward to the 2017 side of the adventure and we're sure will throw in a trailer soon - we'll be back with the clip as soon as we get our keyboards on it.



