Jay Leno Drives A 1974 Jensen Interceptor, A Forgotten British Gem

 
26 Dec 2016, 8:56 UTC ·
by
The Oil Crisis of the '70s has changed consumer preference in cars, and some brands did not make the cut. Jensen was one of the automakers that had to close its gates, and the company never recovered.
Fortunately, out of the 6,400 Jensen Interceptors that were built, many have survived through the decades. One of them ended up in the hands of Mark Halliday, who lives in Massachusetts. He decided to go on the “country road trip of a lifetime,” and the drive included a visit to Jay Leno’s Garage.

The comedian and TV celebrity welcomed the visit with open arms, and Leno was happy to see the 1974 Jensen Interceptor in his garage. The car in the video is a Mark III Jensen Interceptor, which entered production in 1971. It became the most popular version of this model, which gathered over 3,400 sales across its production life. Its sleek design is owed to the Italians at Carrozzeria Touring.

The Jensen Interceptor was a 2+2 coupe that was powered by a V8 engine sourced from Chrysler. The engine was available in multiple displacement versions across the life of this car, and it ranged from 5.9 liters (360 CUI), to 7.2 liters (440 cubic inches). Gearbox options were a four-speed manual transmission, and a three-speed Torqueflite automatic.

Attempts of restarting production of Jensen cars were made, but all of them have eventually failed. The only hope for those that dream of a modern Jensen product lies in the company that currently holds the name.

They occupy most of their time by catering to the needs of owners of the classic model, but a reborn Interceptor was supposed to be launched by the end of last year.

As you probably have figured out by now, the Jensen GT has not appeared on the market. It was supposed to feature a GM-sourced V8 engine, come with retro looks, and offer a modern interpretation of a classic car.

