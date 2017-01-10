Jaguar Reveals F-Type Facelift, Comes With Multiple Tech Updates

Jaguar
has updated the F-Type range for the 2018 model year.
The new F-Type
range goes on sale starting the first quarter of this year, and customers will have access to a limited edition that will be available at launch, which is called 400 Sport. Other highlights include a special app developed with GoPro
to mix quality video recordings with real-time performance data.
This marks the first facelift of the F-Type, which is on the market since 2012. Since it was already stylish, the company settled on implementing model-specific bumpers, and completing them with full LED headlights.
More improvements were applied on the inside, where customers can order slimline sports seats, which are eight kilograms lighter than the standard ones. Other changes include an array of carbon fiber, aluminum, and chrome trims, along with the possibility of ordering “Siena Tan” leather upholstery.
Every 2018 F-Type and beyond will get a new infotainment unit: the Jaguar Touch Pro. It has an 8-inch display, which offers real-time traffic, weather, share ETA functions, a new park assist feature, and smartphone integration.
The new version introduced in the F-Type range, the 400 Sport, will only be for sale for the duration of 2017. It comes with an uprated variant of the supercharged 3.0-liter V6 unit, and comes with 400 HP
. The Jaguar F-Type 400 Sport can be had with rear-wheel-drive and with all-wheel-drive, but all come with the ZF-developed eight-speed Quick-shift automatic gearbox.
It is important to note that the replacement of the F-Type S
in the range, which turns into the F-Type R-Dynamic, is available with the same engine choices, and with the same transmission and drivetrain options.
The regular F-Type, which comes without other letters and designations, is still available, and it still packs 340 HP. The F-Type SVR and the R Coupe are also offered as they were, without other changes in configuration.