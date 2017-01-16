Jaguar F-Type 400 Shooting Brake Rendering Celebrates New Updates

Has anybody ever had the guts to turn a shooting brake rendering into something we can buy? Sure, there's the Ferrari FF
and its update, but those started out in life that way, plus they are unaffordable for all but the Gordon Ramsays and 50 Cents of the world.
Jaguar's mighty F-Type has enjoyed the Photoshop treatment from Day 1, so why should that stop now? A mid-life update has left it looking arguably less retro, but the latest shooting brake rendering, from X-Tomi Design
, looks like a BMW 1 Series with a nose graft.
We think the reason why nobody makes a shooting brake has to do with having to add a wiper and not actually increasing load lugging capacity all that much. I mean, it's not like you can fold down the seats... because there aren't any. For 10 or 20 liters more cargo room, you'll be left with something as weird and difficult to sell as the BMW Z3 Coupe.
So far, we haven't gotten the 2.0-liter version of the car, so you wouldn't exactly call it practical, even with the wagon body on top. But the F-Type 400 Sport
serves other purposes. It's got deep spoilers, engraved seats and a 400 logo on the steering wheel. It's a pretend race car, this.
Available only in 2017, the 400 Sport somewhat bridges the huge gap between the V6 S and V8 R. Its re-tuned supercharged 3.0-liter produces 400 horsepower, as the name suggests, 20 more than standard. You can think of it as a GTS from Porsche or something along those lines. And yes, it sounds exactly as good as you think it does!
Beyond that, I don't really get the point of the visual facelift. By changing the shape of the side air intakes, it's almost as if Jaguar is admitting to its design mistakes. Meanwhile, the subtle redesign of the headlights is just different, not necessarily better.
They would have been far better off developing their own inline-6 engines instead of borrowing them from BMW (reportedly). I mean, can you believe that the F-Type V6 uses the V8 casting with the same long crank and shorter cylinder heads?
It's still an R-rated monster, the automotive equivalent of the best dirty movie. However, it's not backed by the most thorough engineering in the world.