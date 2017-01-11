autoevolution
Jaguar E-Pace Getting Ready to Take on Audi Q3 With Some Winter Testing

 
11 Jan 2017, 21:14 UTC ·
There's a good chance that both the second-generation Q3 and the Jaguar E-Pace will come out at roughly the same time. And in any case, these are the freshest contenders in the small luxury crossover segment, together with whatever Volvo has cooked up.
Jaguar is continuing the development of the F-Pace's baby brother. This prototype was spotted near the Arctic Circle, and the engineers don't look too pleased to see the cameras. But it's not as if this project is a secret since high-ranking officials have been talking about a small 4x4 for years.

Hiding underneath all that camouflage appears to be the final production bodywork, although it will be a while before all the camouflage gets stripped off. Previous prototypes have taken the shape of a Range Rover Evoque mule, of which there's not a trace left.

The E-Pace is set to use the Range Rover Discovery Sport platform. However, the emphasis is on style and on-road performance, not the off-road stuff. Production might take place at the brand's Halewood plant or as a subcontract with Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria.

The design is even more aggressive than the F-Pace's. Despite the camouflage, you can still see the bulging air intake and that trademark Jaguar roof. If anything, the rake of the rear windshield is even more aggressive, and in our opinion, Jaguar is taking way too many risks.

It should be interesting to see what Jaguar does in the engine department. The Audi A3, BMW X1, Mercedes GLA and Volvo all use tiny petrol engines. But the last time we checked, Jaguar doesn't have any of those.

Rather than develop its own, they could lend one from the Germans, seeing as they are negotiating with the Bavarians anyway. But then again, the E-Pace might not even need anything lower than a 150 horsepower 2.0-liter turbodiesel.

We're not getting our hopes up for a performance model just yet, but at least one hybrid is on the agenda.
Jaguar E-Place jaguar E-Pace spyshots
 
