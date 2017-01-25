Jacked-Up Porsche 918 Spyder Fights Lifted McLaren P1 in Offroad Render Battle

Just when we thought we had come close to seeing all the possible battles involving the McLaren P1 and the Porsche 918 Spyder, we came across a pair of renderings that take the brawl involving the two hyper hybrids to a whole level.





Those of you who find these pixel manipulations off will be reminded that there's at least one... Ferrari driver out there who could use such a conversion. And that's the Japanese Prancing Horse owner who likes to Pixel wielder Rain Prisk has been in a jacked-up mood lately, with the result being the 1s and 0s you can see here. The digital artist decided to give both the 918 Spyder and the P1 an extreme treatment, one that would allow both to tackle the roughest of terrains.In our book, the best part about the virtual conversions we have here is the one that has to do with the independence boost such a machine receives. Zoom in on the items placed on the roof-mounted open compartment, as well as on the winch and you'll understand.Given the thirst of these two monsters, perhaps some gas cans would've also been helpful for the all-out wilderness trip.While the Zuffenhausen -related rendering came about two weeks ago, the lifted Woking machine has just been taken out of the Photoshop owen. Oh, and you should also notice the artist's change of mood, one that leaves the door open for the final piece of this puzzle.Here what the man said about his high-ground clearance 918: "Finally did something that's not lowered to ground. A Porsche 918 with some extras on it,"As for the Macca, the artist delivered as shorter, yet more complex take: "P1. Not for track use. I think we all know what car I'm going to ruin next,"Those of you who find these pixel manipulations off will be reminded that there's at least one... Ferrari driver out there who could use such a conversion. And that's the Japanese Prancing Horse owner who likes to take his F40 camping in the winter.