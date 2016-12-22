Italdesign Teases a New Concept Vehicle, You'll See It In March 2017

Italdesign
has published a teaser image on its Facebook page, and it previews a concept vehicle that will be showcased at next year’s Geneva Motor Show
.
The Italian company’s decision is surprising today, because its timing is unexpectedly ahead of the presentation date, which will take place three months from now. While the practice is not unique in the automotive industry, it is unusual to see a teaser for a concept vehicle
that will be unveiled in months.
In the case of the unnamed exhibit, which is believed to be a futuristic automobile, the representatives of the design house have also written a motto: “When uniqueness meets privilege, special stories can be written
.” While it may sound inspiring, that does not bring any clue regarding the kind of concept that will be showcased by Italdesign.
With the latest trends in the automotive industry, everyone expects Italdesign to showcase an electric model, or at least a plug-in hybrid. The latter would not be a surprise from this brand, because the famous design house has already showcased an electric vehicle in concept form at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. Furthermore, the year 2015 found it revealing a self-driving car with a reconfigurable interior.
With two possibilities out of the way for an absolute premiere, you can only wonder what kind of car will be exhibited by the Italian brand. Evidently, just because Italdesign showcased an autonomous car before, as well as an electric vehicle, nothing is stopping them from doing it again, and the brand can also reveal a creation that embodies both of these characteristics.
Whatever the creation Italdesign shows at the next Geneva Motor Show, it has small chances of entering production. However, it might inspire future designs made by the company, which is responsible for fascinating automobiles that have become icons over the years.
Among the most famous accomplishments of Italdesign are cars like the BMW M1
, the DeLorean DMC-12
, and the first generation of the Volkswagen Golf
. Volkswagen currently owns the company, and it appears that it will stay that way for many years.