autoevolution

Is This The Supercar Of The Electric Bike World?

 
30 Jan 2017, 16:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
A supercar is defined by its crazy looks, incredible handling, and huge power. Such is the case with the LightRider, an electric bike that was made using the so popular 3D-printing technology.
The LightRider prototype you see here was made by APWorks, an aerospace company that decided to develop a motorcycle instead of calculating spaceship engines.

"With the Light Rider we at APWorks demonstrate our vision of future urban mobility," says engineer Stefanus Stahl. "We have used our know-how of optimization and manufacturing, to create means of transportation, that match our expectations," explains APWorks' Niels Grafen: "Exceptionally strong, impressively lightweight and of the highest quality."

The 3D-printing technology allowed for the designers to come up with that super-cool organic shapes. The frame is created out of thousands of 30-micrometer thin layers in a metallic powder bed.

Bionic algorithms define the organic frame structure using Altair’s OptiStruct. This aerospace-approved approach gives the motorcycle superb stiffness and guarantees optimal use of material.

As a result, the electric bike prototype weighs in at just 35 kg (77 lb) and combining this with the 130 Nm (96 lb-ft) of torque electric motor gives the machine a power-to-weight ratio of a supercar.

However, the performance of the prototype here has been limited. It can only go 80 km/h (50 mph) and reaches 0 - 45 km/h (28 mph) in 3 seconds. This makes it ideal for riding around the city. A full battery is said to last you about 60 km (37 miles), but the engineers made it interchangeable, so you don’t have to wait around to recharge.

It all sounds great, but there is a problem with it. Since the company that created it is more into spacecraft, it won’t put it into large-scale production. The project’s website reads that the company plans to make an exclusive small series of LightRider bikes that will be street legal for everyday use.
3d-printed electric bike green bike tech
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78