Is This The Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² Pickup Truck Playing In the Snow?

 
27 Jan 2017
by
Does the world need yet another eccentric Gelandewagen body style? Not really, but the once-military machine's massive fan base will certainly be thrilled once the tricky prototype seen here allows the G-Class family to grow even larger, possibly bringing together a Mercedes-AMG G63 badge and a bed.
Compared to the 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class prototypes, which have offered us tons and tons of clues (no weight-related pun intended), the test car we have here is as mysterious as they get.

These images, which come from Magazin ProDriverCZ, reveal what appears to be an elongated G500 (that's G550 in the US) 4x4², but, given the AMG-specific front gille, we expect this model to get Affalterbach labeling - we'll remind you that AMG-badged G-Wagons come with a single-slat grille, as opposed to the multi-slat one featured on lesser Gs, if we can call them that.

The canvas camouflage could cover the bed of the offroader, even though we've also seen a similar prototype wearing solid camo - here are the spyshots, in case you missed them.

Note that the model spied here is not part of the second-generation G-Class, meaning that we could be looking at a last hurrah for the G-Wagen that started it all.

This would also mean its potential G63 badge is connected to the retiring biturbo 5.5-liter V8. Under the thick skin of the "normal" Mercedes-AMG G63, the unit churns out 563 ponies and 561 lb-ft of twist, which should be enough for your trips to the Italian Alps.

Yes, that's what onwers of extreme G-Class models apparently use their terrain tamers for, as we recently showed you in an Instagram tale that, among others, also involved a Zonda R drifting in the snow.

If the model in these spy photos does prove to be a pickup truck, its bed will be less than generous, but the rumor mill talks about the model coming with a special compartment for the driver's credit cards, so there's no need to take all your stuff along.
