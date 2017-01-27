Is This The Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² Pickup Truck Playing In the Snow?

Does the world need yet another eccentric Gelandewagen body style? Not really, but the once-military machine's massive fan base will certainly be thrilled once the tricky prototype seen here allows the G-Class family to grow even larger, possibly bringing together a Mercedes-AMG G63 badge and a bed.





If the model in these spy photos does prove to be a pickup truck, its bed will be less than generous, but the rumor mill talks about the model coming with a special compartment for the driver's credit cards, so there's no need to take all your stuff along. Compared to the 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class prototypes, which have offered us tons and tons of clues (no weight-related pun intended), the test car we have here is as mysterious as they get.These images, which come from Magazin ProDriverCZ , reveal what appears to be an elongated G500 (that's G550 in the US) 4x4², but, given the-specific front gille, we expect this model to get Affalterbach labeling - we'll remind you that AMG-badged G-Wagons come with a single-slat grille, as opposed to the multi-slat one featured on lesser Gs, if we can call them that.The canvas camouflage could cover the bed of the offroader, even though we've also seen a similar prototype wearing solid camo - here are the spyshots, in case you missed them.Note that the model spied here is not part of the second-generation G-Class , meaning that we could be looking at a last hurrah for the G-Wagen that started it all.This would also mean its potential G63 badge is connected to the retiring biturbo 5.5-liter V8. Under the thick skin of the "normal" Mercedes-AMG G63, the unit churns out 563 ponies and 561 lb-ft of twist, which should be enough for your trips to the Italian Alps.Yes, that's what onwers of extreme G-Class models apparently use their terrain tamers for, as we recently showed you in an Instagram tale that, among others, also involved a Zonda R drifting in the snow.If the model in these spy photos does prove to be a pickup truck, its bed will be less than generous, but the rumor mill talks about the model coming with a special compartment for the driver's credit cards, so there's no need to take all your stuff along.