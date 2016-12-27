Is the Electricity You Use Clean? The WattTime App Will Let You Know and Choose

There's a mix or reasons why people bought electric cars even when the market was doing everything in its power to convince them not to, and as tempting as that blistering quick 0-60 mph time that Tesla
is boasting with might sound, we believe the most important of them is another one.
It sounds a bit foolish to think you're going to save the world by driving an EV, and to some extent it is, but it does make you part of the change, instead of part of the problem. You're not leaving a trail of carbon dioxide, nitrous oxides, and other harmful particles
behind your vehicle anymore. Actually, you're not leaving anything that wasn't already there. The EVs are a closed circuit with nothing coming in, and nothing going out.
One of the biggest critiques to electric propulsion in cars, however, was that instead of eliminating pollution, it was merely moving it from the vehicle's tailpipe to the furnaces of the power plants. Detractors were quick to point out that you weren't any better than them with their gas guzzlers, even though reality begged to differ.
In order to spare these EV users from the neverending talks with the non-believers, Gavin McCromick came up with the WattTime app. What it does is let you know when it's the best time to charge your vehicle
if you want to use as much green energy as possible. This way not only will you be able to shut those annoying naggers up, but you can also slap the fact they use dirty energy in their face as well.
The mechanism behind the app is both simple and intricate. It uses a series of algorithms, some prediction and a database from EPA's Air Markets Program. Of course, the real solution isn't for individuals to poach the cleanest energy, but for those who produce it to focus more on finding renewable sources.
Even so, McCormick says using WattTime can curb CO2 emissions by at least five percent, with some regions where solar power is more prevalent even benefitting from a 100 percent reduction, Spectrum IEEE
reports. Whatever the case, if you have an EV, it's worth giving it a try.