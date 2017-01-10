Infiniti Says QX50 Concept Is Almost Ready for Production in Detroit

Putting a lot of money into an SUV concept seems slightly more unusual than massaging a coupe into the perfect shape. But the QX50 makes a hell of a lot more money than the Q60 two-door.
The QX50 concept in Detroit takes its cues from the previous Infiniti QX Sport Inspiration concept. Two technologies make this an interesting car: the capacity to dive without your hands on the steering wheel and the variable compression turbo engine.
The styling features pronounced air intakes on the side of that hourglass-shaped grille. The interior is also far better than what they currently make. You can tell that Infiniti is listening. The Mercedes-like dash sees a screen wedge between the dials. But this driver-centric stuff where they ignore the passenger is getting weird.
Not only the compression but also the displacement changes, giving the driver V6 levels of power when he wants it and four-cylinder efficiency the rest of the time. Infiniti promises 268 horsepower and a 27% reduction in fuel consumption, which is amazing.
Another significant change is the platform because the old QX50 had a RWD platform like the G-series sedan of that time. However, this one uses a "front-biased intelligent all-wheel drive system." That makes a lot of sense because it frees up space for the driver's legs, plus we don't see any keen drivers doing handbrake turns in this thing.
The bad news is that even though the QX50 looks a bit like the Eau Rouge concept, it's probably never going to have a powerful performance version, not that the Infiniti brand is headed in that direction.
The styling perfectly exemplifies Infiniti's design language. While the QX50
doesn't get your blood going like a Vision Gran Turismo concept, this might still become the best looking D-segment 4x4.
The QX50 was launched way back in 2007, at what we'd consider being a wrong time. But it's become really successful after they stretched the wheelbase. Will the new model be the perfect 10th-anniversary gift? Will be even more successful? We think so, but let's wait and find out.