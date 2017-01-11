autoevolution
Infiniti Electric Sports Car Confirmed, Expect It By 2020

 
The world of electric cars will get a new member in 2020, and it will bear the Infiniti badge.
A company official confirmed the future electric vehicle from Infiniti, and it will be a sports car. According to Roland Krueger, the President of Infiniti, the company already has a prototype configured with performance in mind.

That sounds great to us, and one can only hope that the Nissan-owned Infiniti brand will have a competitive package on the market when it is launched.

Roland Krueger has told the Brits at Autocar that he has even driven the said prototype, and he described it as being “very good.” The President of the Japanese premium brand reaffirmed his intentions of having the electric sports car perform just like the other products in the range. The statement will raise expectations from this model, which has yet to receive a name.

Infiniti will employ technology from Nissan in its first electric car, but do not expect the premium branch to rebadge something from the mass market company that owns it. Instead, Infiniti will use a standalone platform that will probably not be found anywhere else in the automaker's model lineup.

The electric motors themselves are likely to be all-new from the ground up, but controls, sensors, and other engineered devices might be borrowed from Nissan. The described practice is common among automakers, and there’s nothing wrong with it as long as the cars behave better than their donors.

Back in 2012, Infiniti unveiled a sports car concept vehicle named Emerg-e. The said model was a hybrid, and was expected in production, but was later canceled. However, one can only hope that it will be reborn in an electric form by 2020. The first EV concept from this brand was named LE, and it was also unveiled in 2012, but it did not look as nice as the Emerg-e Concept.

