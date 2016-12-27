If You Want to Know Somebody's True Character, Have Them Merge on a Highway

Say you're in a relationship with somebody and are thinking about tying the knot. That's wonderful, but before you do it, make a little time and have your partner take this test: have them merge
with the main traffic on a highway.
Of all the things required of us while driving, merging has got to be one of the easiest. In fact, just to make it that more simpler, somebody came up with the idea of calling it zip merging, referring to the zipper we're all familiar with by now. It's meant to say that cars should go one by one, alternating from each of the two lanes merging.
That's easy to understand even for a toddler,
so a fully grown person who also had to pass a few exams should have no problem. And they don't. The reason things so often go awry during this mundane maneuver is because some see this as an opportunity to get ahead.
These are the guys who would cut the line at the supermarket without any hesitation if they didn't fear the reaction of those around them. Inside the car, however, they feel a lot more protected, so their level of braveness also goes up.
When faced with an Australian road train
, though, you would expect to see a little more caution on display. After all, this is the kind of vehicle that could squash your puny little sedan like a fly without even knowing it.
But the guy feels he has a point to prove, so he keeps insisting he gets in front of the truck, even though the driver had already let somebody in and didn't look like he's ready to repeat the act of kindness. Especially not for someone who clearly doesn't know how to ask nicely.
In the end, his perseverence paid off, and he managed to squeeze in front. The thinking behind his action - as hard as it is to believe there was any - must have been this: my vehicle is faster than yours, so let me in now and spare me the need to overtake you later on.
Then again, few vehicles out there are slower than the huge truck, so according to that line of though, he'd have to stay there put and allow all the other cars to merge. Nevermind there is a line behind him and given how crowded the highway is, the quickness of a vehicle is totally irrelevant. Your common sense and rational arguments don't impress the white sedan driver one bit.