Hyundai's Nissan Juke Rival Spied Inside and Out

Nobody saw it at the time except for Nissan, but it seems like back in 2011, the world really needed a small, weird-looking crossover. Sales for the Juke have been nothing short of outstanding, despite the fact there are just as many people who think it's horrendous as there are those who like it.





The baby SUV that is supposed to do that has been spotted testing in Germany, and even though the heavy camouflage doesn't let us see anything new, our photographers caught a very good look at the interior. Admittedly, there was some camouflage on the inside as well, but we do get a first glimpse at the vehicle's dashboard.



The first thing that strikes us is how vertical the center console is, much like the one you'd find in a Jeep Wrangler. Perhaps that was the idea, to make the unnamed crossover look more butch, but if that were the case, it would also mark a departure from Juke's recipe.



Apart from the angle of the console, we also get to see analog dials flanking a central display in the instrument cluster, a central display which appears to be 7-inches in diameter, an automatic transmission, and a mechanical handbrake. It's also got cloth upholstery and a double cup holder between the two front seats.



Outside we can clearly see the same multi-layered optic blocks much like on the Juke or the



The Hyundai is expected to come with both FWD and AWD, offering more flexibility to the clients who pick this type of car not for its rough grounds credentials, but the higher driving position. It may not be a fully-fledged SUV (what does that even mean?), but it's definitely more of one than the i20.



Speaking of the CRDi to show up, but only in polluted selected markets.



