REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Hyundai i30 N Confirmed For Debut In 2017, i30 Fastback Coming In 2018

 
17 Jan 2017, 12:09 UTC
The third-generation i30 is Hyundai’s weapon of choice in the compact hatchback segment. Following the reveal of the five-door model in 2016, the new i30 Wagon is set to be presented this coming March at the poshest auto show of them all: Geneva.
Hyundai also plans to introduce two further models based on the i30. One of them is the 2018 Hyundai i30 N, a hot hatchback that's meant “to emotionalize the brand.” It will make its first public outing in the flesh in the second half of 2017. Based on the timing, Frankfurt might be the place.

Compared to the regular i30, the i30 N boasts big wheels, big brakes, bigger air intakes, and bigger numbers. Don’t, however, expect the 2018 Hyundai i30 N to challenge the status quo of the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S as far as front-wheel-drive hot hatchbacks are concerned. With 260 horsepower or thereabout on tap, the i30 N hot hatch should be decently fast, though.

The third-generation i30 family of models will go full circle early in 2018, with the advent of the i30 Fastback. Based on the sketch presented in the featured presentation, it’s not that hard to imagine what Hyundai is trying to pull off.

Thomas Schmid, the chief operation officer of Hyundai’s European division, said on more than one occasion that this model is, in essence, a replacement for the slow-selling three-door i30. Having said this, it remains to be seen if the 2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback will be a proper fastback (a.k.a. it will have four doors) or if it will arrive in the guise of a liftback (i.e. five doors including the hatch). Based on an older report on the i30 Fastback, it'll be a five door.

There’s no denying the i30 Fastback will be positioned above the five-door i30 hatchback as a more premium product. In this case, expect slightly drearier pricing, as well as limited engine choice. By that, I’m referring to a 1.4-liter T-GDI with 140 PS, as well as a 1.6-liter CRDi rated at 136 PS. Both engines are expected to be offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

