Hyundai Electric SUV Spotted Charging in South Korean Supermarket Parking Garage

After frolicking for a long time with the liquid hydrogen fuel cell propulsion, Hyundai is now beginning to make its intention of becoming an important EV player known to the world.





Indeed they do, and it looks like the vehicle behind those plans has just been spotted testing in South Korea. Well, "testing" might be a little too much since at the moment the image was snapped, the only thing being put through its paces was the car's charging system.



However, being in a public space such as this supermarket parking garage and wearing the kind of camouflage like the one covering this vehicle's body are clear indicators that Hyundai is actively testing the SUV and it doesn't want us knowing what it looks like.



The fact it was charging doesn't necessarily point toward a BEV since it still leaves the PHEV option open, but after contacting the manufacturer, local media outlet



Despite appearing to be similar in size to the



The release of this electric SUV will coincide with



According to the same source, the new car is expected to come with a 64 kWh battery pack, enough to ensure the BESUV can travel for at least 320 km (roughly 200 miles) under any conditions.



