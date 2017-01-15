autoevolution
Hyundai Creta Pickup Coming to Brazil in 2018

 
15 Jan 2017
Hyundai created the Creta crossover to battle everything from the Ford EcoSport to the Renault Duster in emerging markets. So it's not surprising that there will also be a pickup version to rival the Oroch in Brazil.
According to a report from Car and Driver Brazil, the Creta pickup has been approved for production and will arrive in 2018. That means it will arrive even sooner than the Santa Cruz, which will be its bigger brother.

We have full confidence that the Creta truck will debut in 2018, since the Sao Paulo auto show isn't until November. So technically, the production car won't be ready until 2019.

As we've said in a recent story, the Kia KX3 and Hyundai Creta are responsible for a 70% boost in the sales of the two companies. They are kind of a big deal, even though you've never heard of them.

The pickup will be based on the existing platform and built locally in Brazil, just like the Fiat Toro and Duster Oroch. We have no details about the powertrain, but it should be FWD and powered by a four-cylinder ethanol engine.

We're so confident about the Creta truck happening because there's already been a concept two moths ago. It was mean, green and with a beach vibe. Hyundai called it STC, short for Sport Truck Concept, and it looked very little like the actual Creta.

The study was 4.65 meters long, 1.85 meters wide and 1.63 meters tall. Though most of those dimensions will change, the 2.8-meter wheelbase seems adequate. By comparing it to the regular Creta SUV's specs, we find that it's 38 cm wider and has a 21 cm longer wheelbase.

Check it out and tell us what you think. But remember, there's no way this will ever come to the States. In fact, it's too weird for some of the other emerging markets where the Creta is sold.

