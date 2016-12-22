Hyundai Creta and Kia KX3 Back 70% Global Sales Surge

When people used to know close to nothing about Hyundai and Kia, we kept hearing about how the Cerato sedan is a global best-seller, an unsung hero. However, the hierarchy has been completely reversed by the arrival of several SUV models, small ones.





It's amazing to think that two companies with such a wide array of sedans and hatchbacks are mainly relying on crossovers for sales now. Meanwhile, Skoda has about four times as many deliveries with a handful of cars. According to a recent article in The Korean Times , insider sources say the Hyundai Creta, ix25 and Kia KX3 are behind a massive sales surge. Between January and October this year, global demand has risen by a massive 70.4%, from 147,252 to 250,944 units.There appear to be two hubs of growth, China, and India, both suggesting that Korea plays an increasingly small role for the Hyundai and Kia brands.The same report claims that in India alone, Hyundai made 114,831 Creta SUVs, represeting an increase of 235% over the previous year. From there, they are exported to parts of Asia and Latin America. After local production started, the Creta also became Russia's 5th most popular car.China has the Hyundai ix25 , which looks just like the Creta. It managed 84,152 sales in the 10-month period we discussed. However, there's a sister car called the Kia KX3 , which looks like a baby Sportage. It managed 51,353 units."The small-size SUV market is expected to expand in emerging economies," said a Hyundai Motor official. "We will introduce the Creta SUV to Brazil next year."The company's efforts have been largely focused on the markets mentioned above. However, Hyundai is currently developing another crossover based on the platform of the new i20 hatchback. It should debut next year and target Europe. But so far, both Korean brands have stayed away from the subcompact market in Amerca due to its lack of profitability.It's amazing to think that two companies with such a wide array of sedans and hatchbacks are mainly relying on crossovers for sales now. Meanwhile, Skoda has about four times as many deliveries with a handful of cars.