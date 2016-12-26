autoevolution

Hurst Elite Series Packs Detailed for Mustang, Camaro, Charger, and Challenger

 
26 Dec 2016, 12:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Hurst is a name synonymous with go-faster American cars. Founded in 1958 and widely known for inventing the “Jaws of Life” hydraulic rescue tool, Hurst is now a full-on aftermarket parts manufacturer. Some of the cars it designs parts for are the V8-powered brutes featured in the following promotional video.
Thanks to the Hurst Elite Series Program, you can now build your very own Hurst-style vehicle at the pace and cost you desire. The 17x9-inch Dazzler wheels, for example, cost $149 a piece and look jolly wonderful on the 2015+ Ford Mustang. The Ford Motor Company pony can also be enhanced with a Competition/Plus shifter with a white ball for $309. Then there is the Hurst-designed cat-back exhaust system for the GT with the 5.0-liter V8 engine, made from high-quality 304 stainless steel and retailing at just about $1,337.

In the Camaro’s case, a set of gold-painted 20-inch Dazzler wheels will set you back almost $1,000, including the $50 flate rate shipping fee. The gold theme can be continued inside with a set of Hurst Performance floor mats, which will set you back $128. An old-school pistol grip shifter in black or black-and-aluminum could also come in handy for the keen driver in you.

Then there’s the Dodge brothers: the Challenger and Charger. For under $300, Hurst will sell you a stage 1 spring kit that will firm up handling and improve stance. The Hurst Performance-developed springs will lower the Challenger by approximately 1 inch, whereas Charger owner can expect a drop of as much as 1.25 inches. Closing up that fender gap is totally worth it, though.

For the complete Hurst look, a 10-piece graphics package priced at $70.99 and finished in red or gold is just what the doctor ordered. It includes two large Hurst logos, two large Performance decals, two small Hurst logos, two small Performance decals, two Hurst block letter logos, and an applicator.

Hurst tuning Dodge Challenger dodge charger Ford Mustang Chevrolet Camaro US
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78