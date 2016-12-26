Hurst Elite Series Packs Detailed for Mustang, Camaro, Charger, and Challenger

Hurst is a name synonymous with go-faster American cars
. Founded in 1958 and widely known for inventing the “Jaws of Life” hydraulic rescue tool, Hurst is now a full-on aftermarket parts manufacturer. Some of the cars it designs parts for are the V8-powered brutes featured in the following promotional video.
Thanks to the Hurst Elite Series Program, you can now build your very own Hurst-style vehicle at the pace and cost you desire. The 17x9-inch Dazzler wheels, for example, cost $149 a piece and look jolly wonderful on the 2015+ Ford Mustang
. The Ford Motor Company pony can also be enhanced with a Competition/Plus shifter with a white ball for $309. Then there is the Hurst-designed cat-back exhaust system for the GT with the 5.0-liter V8 engine, made from high-quality 304 stainless steel and retailing at just about $1,337.
In the Camaro
’s case, a set of gold-painted 20-inch Dazzler wheels will set you back almost $1,000, including the $50 flate rate shipping fee. The gold theme can be continued inside with a set of Hurst Performance floor mats, which will set you back $128. An old-school pistol grip shifter in black or black-and-aluminum could also come in handy for the keen driver in you.
Then there’s the Dodge
brothers: the Challenger
and Charger.
For under $300, Hurst will sell you a stage 1 spring kit that will firm up handling and improve stance. The Hurst Performance-developed springs will lower the Challenger by approximately 1 inch, whereas Charger owner can expect a drop of as much as 1.25 inches. Closing up that fender gap is totally worth it, though.
For the complete Hurst
look, a 10-piece graphics package priced at $70.99 and finished in red or gold is just what the doctor ordered. It includes two large Hurst logos, two large Performance decals, two small Hurst logos, two small Performance decals, two Hurst block letter logos, and an applicator.