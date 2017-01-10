autoevolution

How Much Does It Cost To Own a 997 Porsche 911 GT3? Less Than a Chevy Volt

 
This is a great time to be a used Porsche buyer, with brilliant models such as the original Boxster or the 997-generation GT3 having entered that used car market sweet spot that allows more enthusiasts to grab the machines while they're still able to deliver respectable performance.
We're not here to talk Zuffenhausen sportscar purchase prices, though. Instead, we want to focus on the ownership costs. More and more YouTubers are taking advantage of the trend mentioned in the intro, which means we end up with well-documented ownership numbers.

And since we've already discussed the 986 Boxster thanks to a British vlogger who drives the hell out of his mid-engined Porscha, it's now time to move on to the GT3.

As those of you tuned into our GT3 stories know, car collector and YT aficionado Rob Ferretti recently sold his GT Division 997 and the man has now come up with an ownership costs clip.

The video talks about the financial side of driving the Neunelfer for two years and the yearly cost might be shockingly low for some. At $3,700 for two years, the GT3 was actually cheaper to run than a Chevy Volt, as Rob explains - the always-improving issue affecting most EVs, along with the more or less legitimate battery-related issues mean that Volt values are dropping at an alarming rate.

"Bought and sold the GT3. After two full years of ownership depending on how you look at it, I have either made a couple of dollars, or it cost me a couple of dollars to own. I tried to factor in everything. I'll let you guys decide whether I'm up or down a few dollars. Regardless, it was a tremendous value, and worth every penny," the YT guy explains.

However, the figure mentioned above is the result of a more complicated number adventure, one that awaits you behind the "play" button below.

Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche 911 Porsche
 
