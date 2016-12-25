autoevolution

How Many Balls Are in This Porsche 918 Spyder?

 
25 Dec 2016, 9:23 UTC ·
by
I don't know about you guys, but I love the sight of playground balls. Sadly, they never let me have a go, and the Porsche 918 Spyder is so exceptional that playing inside its ball-filled cabin is out of the question.
This is an old-school kind of marketing, the kind you see in 80s movies. But it's done for a good cause, and the visual impact of almost a million dolllars worth of Porsche turned into a playpen is intense.

The Canadian car customizer SR Auto Group decided to do something to raise awareness for the local food bank around the holidays. If you guess accurately how many balls there are in the car you could win... a toy.

Not just any toy, though. We're talking about a very desirable Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador toy car that your kid can drive around in. Heck, this could be his first JDM project car, with negative camber and everything.

To enter, you must go to the SR Auto Richmond BC location and make a donation of one or more nonperishable food items to enter a ballot. There's only one entry per person, and only on-location ballots are accepted, no social media, text or email submissions.

The contest entry close date will be January 27th, 2017. The winner will be notified via email or phone on January 31, 2017. The entry with the exact number of balls guessed will be the winner. In the event of a duplicate correct answer, they will place the right answer ballots in a bowl and draw again between the correct ballots.

If no entry with the exact guess has been submitted, the closest proposed guess will be chosen as the winner. Our money is on that happening.

We can't seem to find the exact cabin space of the 918, but there's a helpful mathematical equation here. You're welcome!
