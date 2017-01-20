How Many Axe Strikes Does It Takes To Pierce a Mercedes-Benz E-Class W210?

We're back in the game of answering questions nobody asked and this time around, it all has to do with the bodywork durability of the Mercedes E-Class. However, instead of the corrosion resistance topic that usually pops up when mentioning the matter, we're here to see how many axle blows are needed to piece the skin of the E.





So, how did the Benz end up in such a situation? The answer comes from YouTube, with vlogger Salomondrin literally giving an old E-Class the axe in his latest clip.We're looking at a W210 model, which played a key role for the brand back in 1995 when it was introduced, delivering an upmarket move.The YT man can be described as a car aficionado who is living the big life these days, with various cheap used cars starring in his clips from time to time. On most such occasions, the vehicles end up being given away to subscribers, but, apparently, things don't always go that smoothly.While the vlogger may or may not have chosen the vehicle for this particular reason, the timing for the appearance of this E-Class couldn't be better. And that's because we're dealing with a sedan animated by a straight-six and, as we've discussed on previous occasions, the German automaker is currently on the brink of an inline-six return.The move is scheduled to spawn new engine families on both the gas and the diesel front. The first will also gain mild electric assistance, as a 48V system will see a small electric motor delivering low- and mid-range torque boosts, while also improving fuel efficiency, albeit without being able to power the vehicle on its own.Heck, given the determination level of this YouTuber and his crew, the guys would probably be able to rely on their muscle power to motivate the E-Class, so it doesn't look like these folks need any electric assistance...