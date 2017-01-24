autoevolution

How Bruno Senna Is Teaching McLaren Owners to Drift a 570S at the Arctic Circle

 
Customer hooning is one of the the top trends in the supercar industry nowadays and McLaren is just as ambitious as carmakers with tons of extra road car manufacturing experience when it comes to the driving tuition it provides to its clientele. Given the season we're in, it's only natural for the most recent example of this to come from the Arctic Circle.
That's where the Pure McLaren Arctic Experience is taking place, with the automaker's Ice Driving Center in Ivalo, Finland serving as the sideways arena. To be more precise, we're dealing with a facility located on the surface of a frozen lake sitting around 200 miles from the Arctic Circle.

As we explained back in December last year, when we first talked about the initative, the scheme sees the McLaren 570S being used as a sideways workhorse. And one of those providing the tuition is Bruno Senna - remember when Ayrton's nephew drifted the 675 Longtail Spyder? Since we're talking about the McLaren P1 GTR Driver Programme mentor, it's no wonder we keep seeing the racing driver helping Woking take its brand awareness to new heights.

The stunt you can find at the bottom of the page has to do with a YouTuber sampling this program. We're talking about Mr JWW, the vlogger who owns a 675LT, who recently decided to sharpen up his slip angle skill.

Half a decade ago, when the McLaren MP4-12C's electronics kept trying to correct any drifting move initiated by the driver, a behavior such as the one displayed by the 570S seemed impossible.

Yes, Maccas still pack open diffs, relying solely on 1s and 0s to keep things in check, but, as you'll be able to see in this piece of footage, you can drift the British missile nowadays, especially when you find yourself surrounded by snow and ice.

