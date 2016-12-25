autoevolution

Hot Taiwanese Model Kiwi Lee Han Plays Santa in Fi Exhaust Lamborghini Ad

 
25 Dec 2016
by
Let's cut to the chase - her name is Kiwi Lee Han and she's 24. The Taiwanese model is the center point of the latest Fi Exhaust commercial, even though some of you might argue that the role goes to the Lamborghini Huracan featured in the ad.
Kiwi began her modeling carrer on Instagram back in February 2013, with her fanbase having reached 170,000 meanwhile. She puts on her Santa suit (not too much of a Santa face, though) for this ad, where she showcases the smartphone potential of the Fi Exhaust the V10 supercar is gifted with.

Truth be told, many aftermarket exhaust developers still struggle to offer valve-gifted systems that allow the driver to play with the sound, so efforts such as the one we have here, which include touch-each access to the feature, deserve our attention.

As for the supercar used to showcase the abilities of the Taiwan-based developer, the naturally aspirated V10 heart of the Huracan made the model an obvious choice.

Those of you willing to dig deeper into this Sant'Agata Bolognese matter will be remembered that the Italian engineers are currently working to complete the development of a model that will make many Huracan-destined aftermarket bits useless.

We're talking about the Huracan Performance, which we've recently seen testing some new center-lock shoes. Wheels aside, the fixed wing of the no-longer-a-Superleggera model will take away many tuners' pleasure of gifting the Huracan with such a feature - here are the latest spyshots of the factory-massaged Huracan.

Then there's also the exhaust, the extra oomph and a host of other goodies the Performante will be gifted with by the factory.

As for the part of our readership that would enjoy continuing down the path mentioned in the intro, the Instagram post underneath the clip below should have you covered.




 

A photo posted by kiwileehan (@kiwileehan) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:00am PST

