Hot Racer Carina Lima Drives an 850 HP Brabus G-Class Like It's a Toy Car

 
25 Jan 2017
by
Monaco has many urban myths, but blondes womanhandling Gelandewagens isn't one of them - this is a reality. One of the best examples of the female-driven G-Class trend comes from Carina Lima.
You might know the beautiful racing driver thanks to her Koenigsegg adventures, as we discussed the aficionado's One:1 Monaco drives last summer.

As it turns out, Carina also enjoys spending time inside G-Wagens - the piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows her treating a Gelandewagen with the ease one would handle a toy car, as if that demanding recirculating ball steering wouldn't be there.

Given the racer's thirst for jaw-dropping outputs, this isn't your... average G-Class. Instead, we're dealing with a Brabus-massaged model. As its nameplate explains, the 850 5.9-liter Biturbo Widestar is a monster than can outpower plenty of supercars, allowing its driver to play with no less than 850 ponies. Torque? You get a planet-spinning 1,069 lb-ft of twist in this extreme offroader.

The output comes thanks to monstrous engine work, as we're dealing with a 5,912cc biturbo V8, which started out in life as a 5,461cc Affalterbach mill. The stroker kit is accompanied by forged pistons, a billet crankshaft, heftier turbos and an updated exhaust. Pop the hood and you'll notice gold foil on the air intake pipes, which is there to keep the heat at bay.

Carina, along with other owners, can enjoy performance figures such as a 0 to 62 mph sprint of 4 seconds flat and a top speed that's electronically limited to 162 mph. Nevertheless, as we mentioned in the intro, she isn't the only woman enjoy the charms of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Monaco, with the clip below showcasing this.

P.S.: Since some of you might be curious about the racing driver's adventures that involve other four-wheeled creatures, we've added a few fresh photos from her Instagram account below.




 

Light your candles.... mine is ready... ,Fire and that red beast.... what else... A #lamborghinisv #lamborghini #hypercar #carporn #fire #me #carinalima_racing #carinalima #stronger #letthefiregetsyouinside

A photo posted by CARINA LIMA (@carinalima_racing) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:25pm PST



 

One of my favorites GT S #redsoles #amg #gts #mercedes #carinalima_racing #carinalima #carinalimaracing

A photo posted by CARINA LIMA (@carinalima_racing) on Dec 7, 2016 at 8:54am PST

