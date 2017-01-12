Honda Will Recall an Extra 722,000 Cars In the U.S. For Takata Issues

Honda
has expanded the Takata airbag recall
into its second phase, which will include 722,000 units sold in the USA that were not affected by other actions of this kind.
The second phase of the Takata
airbag recall made by Honda will have a total of 1.29 million Acura and Honda vehicles sold in the USA
. According to Hond
a, approximately 11.4 million vehicles sold in the USA have been or are included in the safety campaign started to replace defective Takata airbags or airbag inflators.
No new driver airbags
will be replaced under the second phase of the recall that will happen in the USA, but some of those cars might have to come back to dealers to have work done on the passenger side.
The problem is that some cars were fitted with non-desiccated airbag inflators, which may become defective over time because of their chemical composition. The described situation could lead to an excessive explosion force when deployed, which could cause injuries or even death to the person sitting in front of the airbag.
Customers of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail in late February 2017. Owners are encouraged to schedule and take the cars to authorized dealers for a repair as soon as they get their recall notifications.
If you own one of the affected models, or want to be sure that your vehicle is not affected, you can search on www.recalls.honda.com using the VIN of the vehicle. You can also call the automaker at (888) 234-2138. Acura
clients can go to www.recalls.acura.com or use the same telephone number. This recall campaign targets vehicles sold in the United States of America, and will lead to the change of the passenger front airbag inflator.
The newest affected vehicles are from the 2012 model year, while the oldest automobile targeted by the recall extension belongs to the 2005 model year. Affected models include the Acura MDX, RL, TSX, ZDX, Honda Accord, Crosstour, Civic, CR-V, Element, FCX Clarity, Fit, Pilot, Ridgeline, and Insight.
Furthermore, 882 Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will also be recalled, because they have been fitted with Takata non-desiccated airbag inflator modules. The affected model years for the Gold Wing are 2006-2009 and 2012.