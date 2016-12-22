autoevolution

Honda Will Get Google-Developed Tech For Autonomous Car With Waymo Partnership

 
22 Dec 2016, 8:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Honda has announced it has signed a partnership with Waymo, which involves discussing a technical collaboration for fully self-driving automobiles.
At this point, some of our readers are probably wondering what Waymo is, so we will do a quick recap so that everybody is on the same page. The idea with Waymo is that it is an independent company of Alphabet Inc., and it makes self-driving technology. In turn, Alphabet Inc. is an independent company that was started by Google.

Waymo currently uses the vehicles that were first showcased by Google as its self-driving cars, but the technology is the same. The main difference is that the name behind the product has been changed, but that has not affected the result in any way.

With the link between Waymo, Alphabet, and Google clarified as best as we could imagine, let’s talk about Honda’s latest deal with them. The press release published by the Japanese brand refers to the start of formal discussions, which is a fancy term for both parties admitting that their engineers are talking about working together, and that a contract has probably been formulated by now.

Honda wants to know more about Waymo’s fully autonomous cars (who doesn’t, right?), and they are curious as to how they could integrate that technology into their models. The technology integration part refers to software, self-driving sensors, software, and computing platform.

In other words, Honda wants to know how complicated and how expensive it will be for them to make self-driving cars with self-driving car tech developed by Waymo.

If the engineers of both parties get along, and the corresponding managers have an agreement on their hands, Honda will enter a formal agreement with Waymo, which will lead to driverless cars from this automaker that features technology that was initially developed by Google. The engineering teams of both parties will work in Silicon Valley, Mountain View, Novi (Michigan), and Tochigi (Japan).

Honda Alphabet Google cars Google autonomous car technology autonomous cars self-driving cars
press release
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62
HONDA Accord Tourer 65
2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75